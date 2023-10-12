'All of us started getting tossed off': Passengers recall moments when North East Express train derailed in Bihar
Earlier on Wednesday night, 23-coaches-led North East Express – on the way to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi's Anand Vihar station – derailed in Bihar's Raghunathpur, a non-descript town in Buxar district.
On Wednesday night, 23-coaches-led North East Express – on the way to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi's Anand Vihar station – derailed in Bihar's Raghunathpur, a nondescript town in Buxar district.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message