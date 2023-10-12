On Wednesday night, 23-coaches-led North East Express – on the way to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi's Anand Vihar station – derailed in Bihar's Raghunathpur, a nondescript town in Buxar district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day after Assam-bound North East Express derailed in Bihar's Raghunathpur, where four Ac coaches jumped the rails but remained coupled, the train's guard Vijay Kumar recalls having fallen unconscious by the impact of the derailment.

"I was busy with my paperwork when I realized the driver suddenly applied brakes. This was followed by a few jerks and I fainted. Later, I found myself in the adjoining fields, where villagers were sprinkling drops of water on my face," said Kumar, who has sustained minor injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the details, the rescue of passengers is complete and the focus is now on restoration.

Following the accident, the entire area has been cordoned off as villagers watch gigantic cranes and machinery used for cutting through metal at work. Given the scale of devastation, villagers feel it may be several days before the tracks are again fit for traffic. However, Railways insist that it will not take that long.

On Wednesday night, 23-coaches-led North East Express – on the way to Kamakhya in Assam from Delhi's Anand Vihar station – derailed in Bihar's Raghunathpur, a nondescript town in Buxar district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recalling the incident, a 64-year-old resident of Madhepura district -- Mahendra Yadav, said, "It was an experience I may never forget. Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed off our berths by a force that none of us could fathom."

Yadav is full of gratitude for residents who had rushed to the spot and pulled out most of the passengers from the toppled coaches by the time the railway and other administrative officials reached with assistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ishalaur Rehman, a resident of Delhi, recalled how 10-15 people fell on him after a sudden jolt.

"I am lucky to have survived the accident with a minor injury in my hand. But, what I saw was unforgettable. I boarded the train at Prayagraj for New Jalpaiguri. I was sitting on my seat but suddenly, there was a deafening sound and we were thrown from our seats. Could only hear screams all around," he said.

"Locals took us to the nearby health center. Now, I am fine," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!