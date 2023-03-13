All open-air bars in Madhya Pradesh will be shut down from 1 April: Shivraj Chouhan1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:56 AM IST
The decision effectively mandates the closure of all open-air vends as alcohol will, henceforth, be sold and purchased over the counter at liquor shops and no public consumption will be allowed
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that all the 'Ahatas' (open-air bars or liquor vends) running in Madhya Pradesh will be shut from April 1.
