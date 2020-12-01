All-party meet on 4 December; focus likely on covid- 19 vaccine, winter session

NEW DELHI : The floor leaders of all the political parties are expected to discuss the roadmap for the distribution of covid-19 vaccine, management of the pandemic and status of the winter session of the Parliament among other issues, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4th December at the all-party meeting.

Members of different political parties believe that the Union government has a lot to answer, especially when it comes to management of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. They also feel that the Prime Minister should also hold a similar meeting with chief ministers of all states to ensure that covid-19 vaccines are provided free of cost to all the citizens and it is not just a political promise by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in election bound states.

Before assembly polls, BJP-led NDA government promised free covid-19 vaccine for everyone in Bihar. “It is the responsibility of the Union government to provide free vaccine to all the citizens and not use it as a strategy in election-bound states," said a senior leader of Samajwadi Party (SP). The party will urge the Union government to run a similar free vaccination programme across the country, as it believes that it is the right of people to get a free vaccine if one state is getting it for free, he added.

Political parties are likely to demand a whitepaper from the Union government on the spread of coronavirus across the country, steps taken to contain it and how it is dealing with the ongoing economic crisis.

“The need of the hour is a whitepaper or a detailed report by the Union government on the management of covid-19. The Union government has completely failed in its effort and we believe that the Centre should provide us with a blueprint of its plan to hold the adult vaccination programme that would be undertaken once the vaccine against covid-19 is ready," said a senior leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which became the single largest party in Bihar after the recently concluded assembly polls.

Members of different political parties will also ask the Centre to hold a detailed meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of all the states for the vaccination programme.

Senior leaders of different political parties will also seek clarity from the Centre if it is planning to cut short the winter session of the Parliament or merge it with the budget session. The Union government has not announced dates for the winter session yet.

According to a senior Congress lawmaker, the party is likely to ask the government to give its formal stand on holding of the session. “Both the budget session and monsoon session were cut short, now there is no clarity on winter session. A number of key issues including covid-19 needs to be discussed. The government is accountable and should give answers in the all-party meeting on what is the way forward," the Congress lawmaker added.

“We are only hearing newspaper reports and there is no clarity. The number of cases is rising in Delhi and we want to know if there would be a winter session or not. Delay in winter session and tabling of the 15th finance commission report in Parliament would create problems for the state governments and the union government must use the opportunity of all party meeting to make the plan of the union government on winter session clear," said a senior leader of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

This is the second all-party meet being called by the government on the covid-19 so far, the first being in April when key discussions over the national lockdown took place.

Last week too, PM Modi had held a meeting with chief ministers of states where the covid-19 cases have surged.

Senior opposition leaders feel that the focus of the meeting would be particularly on progress of vaccine trials. Besides, concerns about the financial assistance needed for weaker sections of the society to tide over the economic crisis could also be discussed.

“The Union government has reached out to us and we got a call from a senior minister informing about the meeting. Vaccine progress is a key issue but we want to raise the issue of providing direct cash transfer to poor and enhancing the free food scheme. Poorer households bore the brunt of this pandemic and the government’s approach has not helped," a senior Left party leader said requesting anonymity.

