All-party meet on 4 December; focus likely on covid- 19 vaccine, winter session

Before assembly polls, BJP-led NDA government promised free covid-19 vaccine for everyone in Bihar. “It is the responsibility of the Union government to provide free vaccine to all the citizens and not use it as a strategy in election-bound states," said a senior leader of Samajwadi Party (SP). The party will urge the Union government to run a similar free vaccination programme across the country, as it believes that it is the right of people to get a free vaccine if one state is getting it for free, he added.