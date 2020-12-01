All-party meet over covid on Fri

The Narendra Modi government has called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus crisis, the second time the administration has reached out to other parties after the onset of the pandemic.

The meeting comes just days after Modi went on a three-city tour of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the progress in vaccine development against the coronavirus.

On Monday, Modi again held virtual meetings with research teams developing covid-19 vaccines at Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune, Biological E Ltd in Hyderabad and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd in Hyderabad.

Modi appreciated the scientists’ efforts and asked the companies to suggest ways to improve the regulatory processes and related matters, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Matters relating to logistics, transport and cold chain to deliver the vaccines were also discussed, the PMO said in the statement.

All the vaccine candidates discussed are undergoing clinical trials, and results are expected in the next few months. The Prime Minister advised government departments to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that the efforts of these companies bear fruit.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India is manufacturing Covishield, the vaccine developed by the Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca.

The vaccine is undergoing clinical trials in India.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, for conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

Another coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the country’s apex biomedical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The number of covid-19 cases continued to rise in India, with 38,772 people found infected across the country in the past 24 hours. The total tally of covid-19 cases neared 9.5 million in India. In the same period, India also registered 45,333 new recoveries, ensuring a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload. India’s active caseload of 446,952 consists of 4.74% of India’s total positive cases.

Ten states/UTs have contributed 78% of the new cases reported, the Union health ministry said.

Kerala reported 5,643 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra, which recorded 5,544 new cases. Delhi reported 4,906 new cases yesterday, the government said.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the maximum decline in active cases in the past month. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan have seen a rise in active caseload.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday issued guidelines on preventive measures in markets to contain the spread of covid-19.

The government said that appropriate behaviour in marketplaces may be self-regulated by market associations.

The government said that face mask-dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates may be set up at entry points and parking lots.

The government also said that the associations may establish hand-washing stations in public utility areas and ensure availability of soap and water.





