All-party meet over covid on Fri

The number of covid-19 cases continued to rise in India, with 38,772 people found infected across the country in the past 24 hours. The total tally of covid-19 cases neared 9.5 million in India. In the same period, India also registered 45,333 new recoveries, ensuring a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload. India’s active caseload of 446,952 consists of 4.74% of India’s total positive cases.