NEW DELHI: Indian political parties are in consensus that the Union government should allow no compromise on the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty and that there should be a thorough review of trade ties with China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting later today.

Most political parties, both within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition, believe that the political establishment should come together on the issue.

"I believe all political parties will speak in one voice, this is a national crisis and in such times there are no political differences. The developments and the martyrdom of our 20 soldiers will impact the trade ties between India and China. It cannot be that they kill our soldiers and we keep giving them business," said Naresh Gujral, senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and parliamentarian.

Tensions at the border in Ladakh have been simmering since April which came to a head with 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives on the intervening night of 15-16 June in a brutal clash with Chinese soldiers.

"The stand of our party is extremely clear. We want the government take tough action against China because they are inside our territory and 20 of our soldiers have died. The government must give a detailed reply on what has happened and it future plan of action. We also want the government to cancel all contracts given to Chinese companies, reduce imports from china. We will support government in any such move," said a senior leader of Samajwadi Party (SP).

The Union government, primarily PM Modi, has come under attack from the Congress after the border dispute left Indian soldiers dead.

"There are definitive questions that the government needs to answer. We have been demanding that the Prime Minister should address the nation about what happened on the border. It is one of the deadliest attacks on the border in several decades," a senior Congress leader said requesting anonymity.

The party, however, has assured support to the government on the issue. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Wednesday said her party “assures that in the moment of crisis" it stood with the army, soldiers, families of army and the Centre.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has support of its alliance partners who also want the Union government to take stern action against China.

"We have to revisit our trade and imports from China. We will have to limit our trade dealings with China. I believe the union government has already taken a decision and it wants to inform other political parties," said a senior leader of JDU in the know of development.

