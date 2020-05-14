NEW DELHI : All passenger trains, barring the Shramik services and 30 special trains to and from New Delhi, will remain suspended till further notice, Indian Railways said. These comprise express, passenger and suburban trains. All tickets booked for these cancelled trains up to 30 June will be fully refunded, the railway ministry said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

Railways had announced suspension of passenger services amid the lockdown, in place since 25 March, to contain the spread of covid-19.

Earlier this month, it said express, passenger and suburban trains will remain suspended till the end of the third phase of lockdown on 17 May. However, on Sunday, it said it will resume passenger service operations in a graded manner, signalling resumption in economic activity.

On 12 May, the railways started 15 trains on 30 routes to ferry stranded people. After a gap of nearly two months, eight special trains, including three from the national capital departed on Tuesday.

According to data from the railway ministry, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. (IRCTC) has reported a staggering 125,000 bookings since Monday evening. As many as 25,737 passengers were set to board these 18 AC special trains on Thursday.

A railway ministry spokesperson said that as a new provision in the ticket booking format, IRCTC has started taking the destination address of all passengers booking tickets. “This will help us in contact tracing, if required later," the spokesperson said. The government has already made the use of mobile contact tracing app Aarogya Setu mandatory for all train passengers.

The railways plan to offer waiting lists for journeys on AC special trains departing 22 May onwards, bookings for which will begin on 15 May. A maximum of 20 seats can be waitlisted in AC 1 tier, 50 in 2 tier and 100 in 3 tier. The railways has decided that there shall be no RAC (Reservation against cancellation) in special trains.

As of 15 May, a total of 800 Shramik Special trains have ferried migrants and other stranded people to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

“More than 10 lakh passengers have reached their home state. Trains being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the state which is sending the passengers and the state which is receiving them," railways said.

