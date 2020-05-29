All places of worship in West Bengal to open from 1 June, says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that all places of worship will open in the state from Monday and not more than ten people will be allowed at time.

"All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara and others will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places," said Mamata.

She also said that all tea and jute industries in the state will be 100% operational from 1 June.

Apart from that, all private, public and govt sector offices will open from 8 June, she added.

The chief minister's announcement comes during the time India is gearing up to exit from the forth phase of the nationwide lockdown which was imposed by the government on 25 March owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

During the meeting with state authorities, Mamata also said that West Bengal was successful in controlling Covid-19 spread in last two months. However, the cases are increasing now as people are coming from outside.

Earlier, the chief minister of West Bengal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the alleged "whimsical" functioning of the railways in sending Shramik Special trains to West Bengal daily and urged the BJP-led central government not to pursue politics when the state is battling the dual crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the trail of destruction left behind by Cyclone Amphan.

"The state government is facing a dual crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. Our infrastructure is completely stretched. The railways is sending Shramik Special trains to the state every day according to its whims and fancies, without even bothering to inform us," she said.

The TMC government has asked the railway ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the state till May 26 in view of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan.

Those returning from the coronavirus hotspot states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have to go for a 14-day institutional quarantine, Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal currently recorded 344 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday morning, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of novel coroanvirus cases in the state increased to 4,536. Among the total people infected by the virus, 1,668 have recovered and 295 have died.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via