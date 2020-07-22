All postpaid users of erstwhile Idea Cellular now under Vodafone Red brand

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Ltd has completed the exercise of bringing all postpaid users of the erstwhile Idea Cellular under the Vodafone Red brand, the telecom company said in a statement on Wednesday. This is part of the synergies from the Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger completed in August 2018 and will lead to standardisation for both retail and enterprise customers.

“All Vodafone Idea postpaid customers can now avail benefits of the Vodafone Red plan, a uniform customer service, and an enhanced digital experience," the statement said.

"All Vodafone Idea postpaid customers can now avail benefits of the Vodafone Red plan, a uniform customer service, and an enhanced digital experience," the statement said.

The company said former Idea postpaid customers will not have to go through a separate on-boarding and service experience. Idea customers can also avail Red Family subscriptions, a single bill for entire family, and can have access to Vodafone Play.

“One of the biggest and fastest migration in the telecom space, this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers. It enables us to provide enhanced customer experience to our postpaid users," said Vishant Vora, chief technology officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea.

The consolidation will enable Vodafone Idea provide uniform customer service on IVR (Interactive Voice Response), USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data), MyVodafone app and websites to avail products, services and making payments.

With this consolidation, customers will also be able to receive timely notification and alerts for over usage. Automated credit monitoring and dunning will ensure that customers are not subject to bill shocks, India’s third largest mobile services provider said in the statement.

After the merger, Vodafone Idea had become India’s largest telecom company with 408 million active subscribers. However, its active subscriber base has fallen significantly to 294 million as of March, with a market share of 27.57%, lower than Bharti Airtel’s 28.31% and leader Reliance Jio Infocomm’s 33.47% share.