All primary health centres in state to be linked with KGMU, SGPGI: UP CM

"Health services must be linked with technology. Over 4,600 PHCs of the state will be linked with all medical colleges, district hospitals of the state and also with SGPGI and KGMU. For this, health workers of the state will also be specially trained," news agency ANI quoted Yogi as saying while addressing the two-day conclave commemorating the 'Universal Coverage Day (UHC) 2022' at Varanasi.