All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

CHANDIGARH : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection.

“All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing (coronavirus) today. Their results will come by today evening or tomorrow," Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters here on Wednesday.

“All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing (coronavirus) today. Their results will come by today evening or tomorrow," Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters here on Wednesday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Officials said the chief minister has advised his ministers to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the first minister in the state to contract the infection.

Sidhu said Bajwa, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, is stable.

“He is completely fine. He is likely to be put under home quarantine by tomorrow evening," the health minister said.

Sidhu appealed to people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

“People must maintain social distancing and wear masks and follow the government guidelines," he said.

Punjab's COVID tally had reached 8,511 with 213 deaths by Tuesday evening.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusPunjab