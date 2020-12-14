All Roshni scamsters to be booked: Jitendra Singh

Reasi/Samba (JK) : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said those who allegedly illegally occupied lands in Jammu and Kashmir under the so called Roshni scam will be brought to book.

Campaigning for BJP candidates contesting the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Singh cautioned farmers against alleged mischievous propaganda being spread by the opposition parties that the government will take away their agricultural and other land as a consequence of the action taken on the Roshni scam.

"In the coming days to come, all these land grabbers (Roshni scam) will be brought to book and the investigation has already got initiated in several cases," he said.

Singh said the Roshni scamsters and land grabbers are spreading lies about the newly framed land laws for Jammu and Kashmir and trying to save their illegally occupied land from being retrieved by raising a false alarm of poor man's land being taken away as a result of the new law.

Singh, the Union minister for the PMO, said, such propaganda was being spread precisely by those who had misused the provisions of the Roshni Act through their influence or money to "illegally acquire" large chunks of land at much lower prices and thus deprived the poor farmers to whom this land should have actually gone.

Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said all the schemes and laws of the Narendra Modi government are intended to benefit the farmers and poor people.

At the same time, the Modi government exercises zero-tolerance towards corruption or embezzlement, he said.

The minister said those whose names have figured in the Roshni scam for having "dubiously manipulated" poor people's land and unlawfully acquiring its ownership, are feeling threatened that they would lose their "ill-gotten property" and are therefore desperately making a vain bid to provoke the poor man.

It is no secret, he said, that even outside the Roshni scam, large chunks of government land and other unauthorised land had been forcibly grabbed by several influential people or their relatives who had then used this land to set up commercial establishments, franchise institutions, palatial bungalows, etc.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

