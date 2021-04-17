OPEN APP
All rural households in MP to get tap water connection by March 2022

 2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 06:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Madhya Pradesh plans to provide tap water connections to rural households in 2021-22 as well as the saturation plan, so that every rural home of the state gets tap water supply in a time-bound manner

New Delhi: In a boost to the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Madhya Pradesh plans to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2021-22.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s 38% rural population been covered under the JJM, with 21.4% rural households been provided with tap water connection since the scheme’ launch in 2019.

The scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024. Four crore households have been provided with tap water connections since the scheme’ announcement on 15 August 2019. Several states including Manipur, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura have articulated their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“Now, in the times of the Corona pandemic, it has become very important to deal with the issue of water scarcity, contamination as well as provision of water in rural homes. Clean water will promote better hygiene and a functional tap in household premises will ensure physical distancing by avoiding crowding at public stand posts," the ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement on Saturday.

As a second and more severe wave sweeps the country, a total of 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with ten states accounting for 85.83% of the new deaths, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

Madhya Pradesh plans, “to provide tap water connections to rural households in 2021-22 as well as the saturation plan, so that every rural home of the State gets tap water supply in a time-bound manner. Madhya Pradesh is likely to get about 3,000 Crore Central fund in 2021-22."

The issue of water supply got prominence in the union budget presented in February, wherein an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 2.68 crore tap connections.

“Madhya Pradesh has 1.23 crore rural households, out of which 37.69 lakh (31%) have tap water supply in their homes. In 2020-21, Madhya Pradesh has provided 19.89 lakh tap water connections and has been one of the top performers in the country under Jal Jeevan Mission. In 2021-22, the State has planned for saturation of 7 districts and 22 lakh new tap water connections," the statement added.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Sakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation. The larger aim is to work with state governments to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024.

