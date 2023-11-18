All schools to reopen from Monday in Delhi as air quality improves
All Government, Government aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to std XII) physically wef 20.11.2023 i.e, Monday.
All Government, Government aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to std XII) physically wef 20 November i.e, Monday. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for next one week from the issuance of this order: Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi
