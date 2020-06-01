Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that all shops in Delhi, whether they are in market complexes or stand alone, will be allowed to open including barbershops and salons, but spas will remain closed.

"We were following odd-even rule for shops in markets but the central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops can open now," said Delhi CM.

Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week. He added that essential services are exempted. "We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens," he said.

CM Kejriwal also announced that the restrictions on number of people in public transport is also lifted. "In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles," he said.

Delhi CM also sought suggestions from Delhiites about borders opening, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?

Delhiites can send suggestions on opening of borders to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by Friday 5 pm.

More details awaited

