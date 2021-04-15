Earlier, the Supreme Court had come out with additional precautionary measures for the entrants to its premises to contain the rapid spread of infection. The top court's administration has issued additional guidelines in light of the growing concern amid sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases.
Under the new set of guidelines, all the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, including the Registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for COVID-19 infection shall be subjected to Rapid/RT-PCR test.
“Persons with notified symptoms like fever, cough, body-ache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea etc. shall restrict themselves from coming to office/premises, isolate themselves immediately and seek medical advice," the guidelines said.
On Monday and Tuesday, Supreme Court judges held their courts from their residences after around 44 staffers tested positive for coronavirus. There are around 3,000 staffers working in the apex court.