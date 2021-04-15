OPEN APP
Home >News >India >All staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah test Covid-19 positive

All staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah test positive for Covid-19, the judge said during the hearing of a case today, news agency PTI reported.

Justice Shah was sitting on the bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and broke the news to the lawyers that all his staffers at the official residence have got the viral infection.

The bench then rose and would reassemble at 2 PM.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had come out with additional precautionary measures for the entrants to its premises to contain the rapid spread of infection. The top court's administration has issued additional guidelines in light of the growing concern amid sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases.

Under the new set of guidelines, all the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, including the Registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for COVID-19 infection shall be subjected to Rapid/RT-PCR test.

“Persons with notified symptoms like fever, cough, body-ache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea etc. shall restrict themselves from coming to office/premises, isolate themselves immediately and seek medical advice," the guidelines said.

On Monday and Tuesday, Supreme Court judges held their courts from their residences after around 44 staffers tested positive for coronavirus. There are around 3,000 staffers working in the apex court.

While some judges had been coming to the apex court premises to hold court, few others have been presiding over proceedings from their residences till now.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

