All STP projects to be completed by December 2022: Minister

Under the Namami Gange Programme, a total of 11 projects for treatment of 1268 MLD sewage have been taken up in Delhi at a cost of ₹2,009 crore by the National Mission for Clean Ganga to conserve the Yamuna. The major share of these projects is being borne by central government through the Namami Gange Programme. These projects are targeted at creating treatment capacity in the catchment area of Coronation Pillar (STP completed), Kondli, Okhla and Rithala in Delhi. The deadline for the projects is December 2022.