All STP projects to be completed by December 2022: Minister

Under the Namami Gange Programme, a total of 11 projects for treatment of 1268 MLD sewage have been taken up in Delhi at a cost of ₹2,009 crore by the National Mission for Clean Ganga
New Delhi: Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday inspected the 564 MLD Okhla Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) which is being constructed as part of the Yamuna cleaning process.
“Considering the situation in Delhi, it has been directed to expedite the STP work keeping the December 2022 timeline in mind. A difference will certainly be felt in the quality of water in river Yamuna after December 2022," Shekhawat said.
The funds are being provided by the central government. As per the cost-sharing arrangement, 85% of the cost is being borne by the central government under the Namami Gange Programme and 15% by the state government. The total sanction cost of the Okhla STP project is ₹665.78 crores.
Under the Namami Gange Programme, a total of 11 projects for treatment of 1268 MLD sewage have been taken up in Delhi at a cost of ₹2,009 crore by the National Mission for Clean Ganga to conserve the Yamuna. The major share of these projects is being borne by central government through the Namami Gange Programme. These projects are targeted at creating treatment capacity in the catchment area of Coronation Pillar (STP completed), Kondli, Okhla and Rithala in Delhi. The deadline for the projects is December 2022.
“Okhla STP is the biggest sewage treatment plant in Asia. After construction of this 564 MLD, there will be a considerable improvement in the water quality of river Yamuna. Being an integrated project, the sludge management has also been included in the scope of the work as per which the sludge will be properly disposed of in a scientific manner addressing the environmental-related issues," the minister added.
