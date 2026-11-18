Hyderabad police have arrested four people for allegedly manufacturing and selling aluminium foil and flakes as edible silver leaf, commonly known as waraq, used to decorate sweets and prepare paan products.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, along with local police teams, raided four manufacturing units in and around Charminar on Tuesday, November 17, following a tip-off about the alleged manufacture and sale of counterfeit edible silver products, The Times of India reported.

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The raids were reportedly carried out at Ittehad Waraq Shop near Mecca Masjid, UTC Silver Leafs in Punch Mohalla, M.A. Metro Waraq Shop opposite the Charminar bus stop and Tara Unit in Achi Reddy Nagar, Falaknuma.

The four unit owners arrested were Mohammed Akber (45), Mohammed Wali Uddin (62), Mohammed Shareef (60) and Mohammed Jaleel Khan (47), as per the report.

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They were arrested by the Charminar, Hussainialam, Moghalpura and Falaknuma police stations, respectively.

Police registered four cases under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Why FSSAI licences of 7 KFC outlets in Hyderabad were suspended?

What did Hyderabad police seize during the raids? During the searches, police reportedly seized 49 bundles of aluminium leaves, around 12 kg of aluminium flakes and 1 kg of aluminium-coated sugar balls, allegedly used to manufacture and sell counterfeit silver products.

The police also recovered tobacco, qiwam tobacco extract, flavoured paan chutney, animal-skin sheets, glucose, maize starch, a packing machine and a weighing machine from the premises.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Dr Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said the four units were allegedly producing aluminium-based material resembling edible silver leaf and supplying it to sweet manufacturers, bakeries and paan shops.

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The units were also operating without valid licences from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), police said.

Where were the fake silver products being used? The investigation has revealed an alleged supply network extending across Telangana, with the counterfeit products being sold to sweet shops, bakeries and paan outlets as genuine silver-based decorations.

According to police, the fake silver leaves were supplied to sweet manufacturers for decorating popular products such as kaju katli, kaju rolls and cham cham.

Aluminium-coated sugar balls were allegedly supplied to bakeries for use as cake toppings.

Aluminium flakes, meanwhile, were used in zarda, qiwam and flavoured paan preparations, including sweet paan.

Police said the accused procured aluminium flakes from Uttar Pradesh and sourced larger quantities from other states during peak festive seasons to meet increased demand.

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In a statement, the police said the units allegedly passed off aluminium-based products as genuine silver products for monetary gain. Their customers included local as well as reputed sweet shops, bakeries and paan outlets across Telangana.

Why is fake edible silver foil a health concern? The alleged substitution of silver with aluminium has raised food-safety concerns because the products are intended for direct consumption.

According to police commissioner Bhagwat, genuine edible silver leaf costs approximately ₹9,000 for 50 grams, while the counterfeit aluminium-based product costs around ₹100 for the same quantity.

The substantial price difference allegedly encouraged the accused to manufacture cheaper aluminium products and sell them as genuine silver foil, Bhagwat said.

He warned that consuming such aluminium-based products could pose health risks, including kidney damage, adverse neurological effects and bone disorders.

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Under food safety regulations, edible silver leaf must contain at least 99.9% pure silver and be free from animal-origin materials.

How can consumers identify fake silver foil? Police commissioner Bhagwat outlined two simple tests to distinguish genuine edible silver leaf from aluminium-based counterfeit products:

Acid test: Aluminium reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid and turns dark, while genuine silver does not react in the same manner.

Rubbing test: Genuine silver leaf breaks into fine particles when rubbed between the fingers. Aluminium, by contrast, crumples or forms small, ball-like pieces.

Police said they were working to identify the suppliers and buyers involved in the alleged racket.

The investigation is also focused on tracing the wider distribution network and identifying other businesses that may have purchased the counterfeit products, according to Bhagwat.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.