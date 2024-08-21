‘All this is just talk’: Tanushree Dutta on Hema Committee report on women safety, calls Nana Patekar ‘psychopath’

The Justice K Hema committee report revealing the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry has revived a long-standing debate on the safety of female artists in the film industry. The report has also sparked numerous reactions from Malayalam film artists, including Revathy and Ranjini. Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta is the latest addition to the list of those who have reacted to the committee's findings.

The report, based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals, reveals that ‘women in Malayalam film industry have been asked to make themselves available for sex on demand’ in the name of making ‘compromise and adjustments’, reported ANI.

The recent report, including previous reports released on women's safety, is just wasting time rather than real work, former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta told News18 Showsha in an interview.

“These committees and reports, I don’t understand them. I think they’re useless. It took them seven years to make a report on what happened in 2017?” Network 18 quoted Tanushree Datta as saying. Tanushree Datta is not active in Bollywood, however, she was the driving force behind #MeToo movement in 2018. Datta had accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss.

After the report's release, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formulation of a comprehensive cinema law to ensure women's safety. Reacting to the development, Tanushree Dutta demanded strict action in such matters.

“All this is just talk. Action is needed. Who even follows all this paperwork? Even if they come up with a comprehensive cinema law, those who want to break the law will still break it. These predators are all mentally ill. They aren’t in their right minds, yet they manage to find support among other crazy and psychotic people,” Tanushree Dutta told Network 18 Showsha, adding that people like Nana Patekar are ‘narcissist psychopaths’.