Is all well for Indian IT firms? What Accenture's results indicate

Even though Accenture's decent Q3 earnings provide some good news, one cannot completely take away slowdown concerns, analysts added. Attrition, that has remained high and risky, has been a rising concern for the industry. Accenture's net hiring number at 12,000 is the lowest one has seen in the recent quarters, and the uptick in the company's attrition rising to 20% during the quarter, from 18% in the last quarter, was led by India.

