All you need to know about Bharat Gaurav tourist train to northeast3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Indian Railways' Bharat Gaurav train service to northeast states will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Furkating, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.
Indian Railways is all set to run the Bharat Gaurav Delux AC tourist train, a specially designed tour for people who want to explore the northeastern states. The train will commence its journey from New Delhi on March 21 and cover various cities in the region in 15 days.
