Indian Railways is all set to run the Bharat Gaurav Delux AC tourist train, a specially designed tour for people who want to explore the northeastern states. The train will commence its journey from New Delhi on March 21 and cover various cities in the region in 15 days.

The cities include Guwahati, Sivasagar, Furkating, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

“The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train no. 00412 will depart from Delhi Safdarjung station at 15:20 hours on March 21, 2023. It has two fine dining restaurants and a kitchen," said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway as quoted by news agency ANI.

The official added that tourists can board and de-board at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow stations

Here's a 10-point guide on 15-day tour to northeast

1) Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the first halt of this train will beat Guwahati on March 23, 2023, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra

2) The train will further depart on an overnight journey to reach Naharlagun Railway Station on March 25, 2023, which is 30 km from the next destination Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, ANI reported.

3) The next city to explore is Sivasagar - the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom in the Eastern part of Assam on March 26, 2023. The famous Sivadol at Sivasagar is a part of the itinerary besides other heritage sites.

4) Further, the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga followed by an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park will be experienced by the tourists, the CPRO of NF Railway informed.

5) He also stated that the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train next departs from the Furkating Railway Station on March 27, 2023, for the state of Tripura where the sightseeing of the famous heritage site of Unakoti and Agartala including the famous Ujjayanta Palace will happen. The next day, Neermahal palace and Tripura Sundari mandir at Udaipur will be covered in the itinerary.

6) On March 29, 2023, the train departs for Dimapur for visiting the state of Nagaland. From Dimapur station, tourists will be taken to Kohima by bus for visiting the local sites.

7) The final halt for the tourist train will be at Guwahati on April 1, 2023. Tourists will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya by road with a pit stop at the majestic Umium Lake en route, he added.

8) The next day starts with an excursion to Cherrapunji nestled in the East Khasi Hills. Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls and Mawsmai caves are a part of the day's sightseeing.

9) From Cherrapunji the tourists travel back to Guwahati Station to board the train for the return train journey on April 2, 2023, to reach Delhi Safdarjung station at 13:30 hours on April 4, 2023.

10) The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. AC I, AC IIand AC III. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

(With ANI inputs)