All you need to know about Centre's ‘Chakshu’ and ‘DIP’ platforms to combat online fraud
The Chakshu portal introduced under the Sanchar Sathi initiative allows users to report fraudulent activities, preventing losses of approximately ₹1000 crore. ₹1008 crore frozen in bank accounts linked to fraud.
The government introduced the Chakshu portal as part of the Sanchar Sathi initiative on Monday, allowing users to report suspicious activities such as fraudulent calls, messages regarding lottery or job offers, and potential leaks of phone numbers by businesses.
