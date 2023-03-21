Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India's first Night Sky Sanctuary which is being set up in Ladakh will give a fillip to Astro tourism in the Union Territory and generate revenue as well as livelihood.

"On behalf of the Department of Science and Technology and CSIR, we will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Night Sky Reserve at an early date," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

A delegation led by the Chairman, of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson has called on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the development of the region.

In December last year, the Ladakh UT Administration notified the proposed Dark Sky Reserve at Hanle village in Eastern Ladakh.

What is Night Sky Sanctuary in Ladakh?

The Night Sky Reserve is spread over 1,073 square kilometers and located within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary and adjacent to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, the second-highest optical telescope in the world, of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics at Hanleat an elevation of 4500 meters, ANI reported.

"This Dark Sky Reserve is among only the 15 or 16 of its kind in the world that will offer a spectacular view of the night sky. Because of its altitude and location across the Himalayas in the rain shadow area, this Night Sky Reserve is the ideal place for star gazers almost throughout the year," said Jitendra Singh.

The reserve aims to promote livelihood through eco-friendly activities of Astro tourism, spread awareness about astronomy and boost scientific research with reduced artificial light and wildlife conservation.

He said the projects are afoot on developing food products from Leh Berry, the nutritionally rich and exotic fruit of the region.

(With ANI inputs)