All you need to know about India's first Night Sky Sanctuary in Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:02 AM IST
India's first Night Sky Sanctuary is located within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary and adjacent to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, the second-highest optical telescope in the world.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that India's first Night Sky Sanctuary which is being set up in Ladakh will give a fillip to Astro tourism in the Union Territory and generate revenue as well as livelihood.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×