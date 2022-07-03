All you need to know about ‘ISIS-style’ murder in Amravati being probed by NIA

Kanhaiya Lal had also shared messages in support of Nupur Sharma and he was hacked to death in broad daylight at his shop by two Muslim men. The accused filmed the killing and circulated the video but were captured hours later.
Two others were also arrested in connection with the Udaipur killing and all four have been sent to 10-day police custody.
The NIA which is investigating the cold-blooded Amravati murder has called the gruesome ISIS-style killing of Umesh Kolhe by Islamists a terror act with the motive to terrorize a “section of people of India" in the registered FIR on late Saturday night.
The NIA will also investigate whether the case is part of a national conspiracy or the savage crime has been instigated from abroad.
A case under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 IPC has been filed based on a complaint by the victim’s son.
The FIR has listed Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufik, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Shahim Ahmed and Irfan Khan as accused along with unknown others.
The NIA filed an FIR based on a Union Home Ministry order on Saturday asking the nodal federal investigating agency to take up the case.
While the crime was committed by Islamists on June 21, five days before the Udaipur killing of a similar nature, the Amravati police registered it as a case of murder with robbery as a motive.
The NIA FIR makes it clear that nothing was stolen from the victim, posing serious questions on the police of the state then under the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. Fact is that the state police DGP did not send any report to the Centre about the incident despite being asked and instead waited for the NIA to take up the case.
