All you need to know about Myositis, the condition affecting Samantha Prabhu

Samantha, 35, said her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon.
South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'myositis'. The actor posted an update about her medical condition on Instagram.
"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," Samantha wrote alongside a photo from a hospital.
Samantha, 35, said her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon, according to the news agency PTI.
Myositis, an autoimmune condition, is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.
Dr S. Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital explained this autoimmune condition and said that it is an inflammation of the muscles.
“It can be caused by an infection, most commonly viral infection or bacterial infection. It can be autoimmune when your own body attacks the own muscles, drugs, or some injury," Dr Chatterjee told ANI.
He further said that myositis manifests weakness in the muscles like difficulty in movements, swelling and pain in the muscles.
According to Dr Chatterjee as quoted by ANI, myositis can be diagnosed with two medical tests---CPK or biopsy.
“The test that needs to be done is CPK. Another confirmatory test is a biopsy. The treatment for the disease is anti-inflammatory drugs and intravenous immunoglobulins. It may or may not improve always and it might be a controllable disease only and may not be fully curable," he said.
Earlier, there were numerous rumours that Samantha had flown out of India for medical treatment because she was ill.
(With inputs from agencies)
