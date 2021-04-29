All you need to know about O2 concentrators

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As India continues to struggle with a devastating second wave of covid-19, oxygen therapy has become one of the primary modes of treatment, especially with the help of oxygen concentrators. Mint takes a look at how helpful these are in covid-19 treatment.
What is an oxygen concentrator?
It’s a medical device that draws in ambient air, passes it through a molecular sieve to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels and deliver it to a patient. It provides the patient supplemental or extra oxygen. These devices can supply a continuous stream of oxygen at flow rates of up to 10 litres per minute. “The core of an oxygen concentrator is what you call a sieve bed. This separates the oxygen from the air and passes it on to the patient at 95% purity," said Rajiv Mohan, owner, Shakti Technology Enterprises, a New Delhi-based firm that has been dealing in respiratory care equipment.