All you need to know about O2 concentrators

It’s a medical device that draws in ambient air, passes it through a molecular sieve to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels and deliver it to a patient. It provides the patient supplemental or extra oxygen. These devices can supply a continuous stream of oxygen at flow rates of up to 10 litres per minute. “The core of an oxygen concentrator is what you call a sieve bed. This separates the oxygen from the air and passes it on to the patient at 95% purity," said Rajiv Mohan, owner, Shakti Technology Enterprises, a New Delhi-based firm that has been dealing in respiratory care equipment.

