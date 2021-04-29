Subscribe
Home >News >India >All you need to know about O2 concentrators

All you need to know about O2 concentrators

Photo PTI
2 min read . 12:11 AM IST Nitin Sreedhar

  • As India continues to struggle with a devastating second wave of covid-19, oxygen therapy has become one of the primary modes of treatment, especially with the help of oxygen concentrators. Mint takes a look at how helpful these are in covid-19 treatment.

What is an oxygen concentrator?

It’s a medical device that draws in ambient air, passes it through a molecular sieve to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels and deliver it to a patient. It provides the patient supplemental or extra oxygen. These devices can supply a continuous stream of oxygen at flow rates of up to 10 litres per minute. “The core of an oxygen concentrator is what you call a sieve bed. This separates the oxygen from the air and passes it on to the patient at 95% purity," said Rajiv Mohan, owner, Shakti Technology Enterprises, a New Delhi-based firm that has been dealing in respiratory care equipment.

