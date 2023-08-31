All you need to know about OCCRP, the entity behind report claiming Adani associates of trading public shares3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Recently, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) made revelations about offshore trading of funds by Adani Group.
The latest report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against Adani Group has erupted a new political and economic storm in India. The report has alleged Gautam Adani's family of investing millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque" Mauritius funds. The report mentions two of company associates, Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, and alleges them of investing heavily in Adani group's companies shares since 2013.