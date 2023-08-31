The latest report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against Adani Group has erupted a new political and economic storm in India. The report has alleged Gautam Adani's family of investing millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque" Mauritius funds. The report mentions two of company associates, Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, and alleges them of investing heavily in Adani group's companies shares since 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fresh set of allegations have been rejected by the Adani Group. The conglomerate has called the new claims a mere ‘rehash of allegations made by Hindenburg’ in January this year. The group also called the report to be another “concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is OCCRP? The OCCRP, which is claimed of belonging to a section of the foreign media, is an organisation which is formed by 24 non-profit investigative centres. It is spread across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America. The organisation was founded by Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu. Its board of directors include Marina Gorbis, David Boardman, Anders Alexanderson, Sue Gardner, Sanita Jemberga, Tifani Roberts, Drew Sullivan, and Paul Radu. The entity was also involved in the coverage of Pegasus spyware as well as Panama Papers leak.

OCCRP's Mission and Vision The group aims to develop and equip a global network of investigative journalists and publish their stories. With this, OCCRP exposes crime and corruption so the public can hold power to account. Its vision is “A world where lives, livelihoods, and democracy are not threatened by crime and corruption." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact of OCCRP's previous reports The organisation claims that its previous reports have helped in intiating more than 398 investigations, impostion of $10 billion worth of fines, 702 official actions. Its investigative journalism has also forced more than 702 officials to resign or face suspension from their positions. OCCRP's reports have also led to more than 620 indictments, and sentences and more than 100 corporate actions.

Who are the main supporters of OCCRP? The organisation receives monetary support from organisations like The Bay and Paul Foundations, Dutch Postcode Lottery, European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights, Ford Foundation, Fritt Ord Foundation, German Marshall Fund, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, National Endowment for Democracy, Oak Foundation, Open Society Foundations, Puech Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Skoll Foundation, U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. Department of State, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

George Soros connection with OCCRP George Soros' Open Society Foundaations is also one of the donors in the organisation. The Open Society Foundations are actively working in more than 120 countries across the world. Founded in 1984 by George Soros, it gives grants for researches, advocacy, impact investment, and strategic litigation to support the growth of vibrant democracies. One month after the release of report by Hindenburg against Adani, George Soros jumped into the controversy and said PM Modi would “have to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations against Gautam Adani.

Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 The OCCRP was nominated for the prestigious award by Wolfgang Wagner at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam for its work "contributing to peace by unmasking political corruption and organized crime."

In 2017, the OCCRP was also felicitated with Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting of Panama Papers Series. The award was bestowed on the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy, the Miami Herald, Süddeutsche Zeitung and other international media partners for reporting on the project, including OCCRP Network. The organisation has also received awards by the United Nations organisations, the European Union, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}