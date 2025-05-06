All you need to know about Pawandeep Rajan: Indian Idol 12 winner and singer who suffered multiple injuries in accident

The winner of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan, suffered “multiple injuries” in an accident that reportedly took place on May 5 around 3:40 am on National Highway 9, near the CO office of Gajraula police station. Reports suggest his car an MG Hector, hit a parked Eicher Canter from behind, adding the singer is now stable after he was taken to a private hospital for the treatment.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan? Pawandeep, 28, hails from Champawat, Uttarakhand. He comes from a family of Kumoni folk music, where his father Suresh is a folk singer, mother Saroj and sister Jyotideep are also into the same art.

In 2015, he attained The Voice India as part of singer Shaan's team and earned ₹50 lakh cash prize. He has guided young contestants on Superstar Singer 2. When it comes to his music career, it comprises singles such as Fursat, Yaad, Mazoor Dil, Tere Liye (from Romeo & Bullet), and O Saiyyonii (from Himesh Ke Dil Se: The Album).

He won hearts of many, including audiences with his melodious voice and became popular overnight after succeeding Indian Idol Season 12. He overcame performances of five other finalists, namely Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Shanmukha Priya. He is reportedly taking a trophy, a car, and a cheque for ₹25 lakh at his home.