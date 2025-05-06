All you need to know about Pawandeep Rajan: Indian Idol 12 winner and singer who suffered multiple injuries in accident

‘Composing a chance to work with artistes’

“Music in any form is a yes for me — be it composing, playing instruments or singing. What matters to me at the end of the day is that I remain deeply connected with music. I am working on a number of projects, including albums, singles and film music. Composing and singing are two sides of the same coin, and I enjoy both equally. Composing gives me the chance to work with other artistes, and I get to learn through the process,” HT quoted Pawandeep as saying.