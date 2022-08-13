All you need to know about Salman Rushdie's life and works

1988: His "The Satanic Verses" was released and was swiftly banned in Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and other countries, along with banned for import to India. In 1989, Iran issues a fatwa, or religious decree, that calls for Rushdie to be killed for insulting Islam in "The Satanic Verses". The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespect of the Prophet Mohammed. In 2009, Iran said the fatwa is "still valid". He is driven underground and for over a decade lives between safe houses and under the pseudonym Joseph Anton.