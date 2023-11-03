comScore
All Zonal sports tournaments, state school games suspended, as New Delhi struggles with air pollution

Keeping in view the worsening air quality of the national capital, Delhi Government has suspended all zonal sports tournaments, state school games till next order

In the wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi, all sports events have been cancelled in the city (Hindustan Times)Premium
In the wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi, all sports events have been cancelled in the city (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Directorate of Education, on Friday, announced the suspension of all zonal sports tournaments and Delhi State School Games due to the implementation of the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In its notice, the DOE said that the decision was made to keep the health and security of students and children. The sports events in the state capital have been suspended till further orders.

“In compliance with CAQM order regarding the implementation of GRAP-III and keeping in view the health and security of students/children of Delhi due to poor air quality, all the Zonal sports tournaments and Delhi State School Games or events are suspended with immediate effect till further orders," said the notice Delhi Government's Directorate of Education (DOE)

On Friday, Delhi's air quality plummeted to the “severe plus" category Friday. Despite this, the central government panel deferred the implementation of stricter measures under the air pollution control plan. The centre's panel cited the reason for declining air pollution in the city as its reason for not implementing stricter measures. 

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reached 468, placing it in the severe plus category.  This is the stage at which all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated in Delhi-NCR.

City's AQI on Friday was the worst since the previous high recorded on November 12, 2021.

In its review meeting, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concluded to monitor the situation for a day or more before implementing stricter curbs. The commission preferred to wait to see the impact of Stage 3 of the GRAP on the city's air pollution. The toxic pollution levels in the city forced many people to forget their morning walks, sports, and other outdoor activities. To minimise the impact of air pollution, more and more people are buying masks and air purifiers in the city.

 

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 08:33 PM IST
