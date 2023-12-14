Was Shahi Idgah built on temple land? Allahabad HC allows Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura mosque
The Allahabad High Court allowed the appointment of an advocate commissioner to survey Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The high court allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in the city.