Allahabad HC Bar Association seeks impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, calls indefinite strike from tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has sought that the Chief Justice of India to "immediately recommend" to the Central government to draw impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma. The Allahabad HCBA also said that they will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow, 25 March.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has escalated its protest against Justice Yashwant Varma, demanding a review of all judgments delivered by him during his tenures at both the Allahabad and Delhi High Courts. This call comes in the wake of allegations surrounding the discovery of a large sum of cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's Delhi residence.

Speaking to reporters, bar body president Anil Tiwari referred to a number of resolutions which said, “The High Court Bar Association opposes any proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or its Lucknow bench or to any other High Court.”

They wish to ensure public trust in the judicial system is maintained. The manner in which this review is to be conducted is to be determined by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Transfer Supreme Court Collegium issued resolution recommending transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of High Court of Delhi, back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Varma, who is the second senior-most judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the Collegium, will be ranked ninth in seniority at the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium’s resolution did not provide specific reasons for the transfer of Yashwant Varma.

Call for FIR and Investigation Allahabad Bar Association further stated that "The CJI should immediately permit the filing of FIR and investigation by the CBI, ED and other investigative agencies with full permission to the investigative agencies to apply the law of the land to every offender."

They also requested that the President of India and the central government take the necessary steps to make the impeachment procedure "quick, easy and transparent by including members of the civil society".

Opposition to Transfer Justice Varma's Transfer Allahabad HCBA had initially opposed the transfer of Justice Varma on March 21. They said that it was not a "trash bin".

"We were taken aback that the Supreme Court has transferred Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad High Court."

The resolution claimed the discovery of the "unaccounted money" from the judge's house was of " ₹15 crore". "The decision of the collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad high Court is a trash bin?" the resolution said.

What is the Yashwant Varma Cash Discovery Row? The cash discovery row centres around Justice Yashwant Varma, a former judge at the Delhi High Court, and the discovery of a substantial amount of cash —reportedly around ₹15 crore— at his residence following a fire on March 14, 2025.

The controversy stems from a reported fire at Justice Varma’s official residence on Tughlak Road at around 11:35 pm on March 14.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) first responders—including personnel from DFS and possibly the police—are believed to have discovered stacks of cash in the storeroom, some of which were reportedly charred.

Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal at the time.