The Allahabad High Court has directed all schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh to provide a 15 percent rebate on the total fees charged during the Covid period in the year 2020-21.
The court's order dated 6 January said, all schools in the state will have to calculate 15 percent of the total fees charged during the 2020-21 academic year and adjust it in the next session.
If some students have left school, they can claim a refund of 15 percent on the fees paid by them during the session.
For this, a division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir have granted the schools two months to complete the process.
The petitions, filed during the COVID-19 pandemic, raised the issue regarding the demand for school fees and other charges. The main grievance raised by the petitioners was that certain facilities were not provided during the pandemic and hence they were not liable to pay for those.
The expenses incurred were not commensurate to the physical classes held in schools. Hence, they are not liable to pay the same school fee as paid during the 2019-20 session, the petitioners argued.
