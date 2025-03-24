Allahabad HC gives Centre four weeks to decide on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

The Allahabad High Court on Monday (March 24) directed the Centre to decide on the citizenship status of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi within four weeks. The Lucknow bench scheduled the next hearing for April 21, by which time the Centre must file a status report.

The court rejected the Centre’s request for eight weeks to submit the report. The case stems from a petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and a private individual from Karnataka, S Vignesh Shishir, who have raised questions over Rahul Gandhi’s nationality.

Petitioner's allegations Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming to have new evidence regarding Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship. He asserted that he had conducted “detailed enquiries” and accessed confidential UK government emails that indicated records of Gandhi holding British nationality.

According to the PIL, the British government refused to disclose personal data under the UK’s General Data Protection Regulations, stating that such information could only be released with a signed letter of authority from Gandhi himself.

Demand for CBI probe The petitioner also urged the court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter. He had earlier sent two representations to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking the cancellation of Gandhi’s Indian citizenship but did not receive a response, prompting him to move the High Court.

Similar case in Delhi HC Earlier this month, a similar petition was filed before the Delhi High Court by Subramanian Swamy, also seeking the cancellation of Gandhi’s citizenship. Swamy has long alleged that Gandhi had declared himself a British citizen in documents related to a UK-based company.