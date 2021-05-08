On the vaccination drive in the state, a Bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, asked the government about a policy so that all people of the state can be inoculated in the next three to four months
The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the status of Covid-19 situation in the countryside from the Uttar Pradesh government and also the measures it is considering to curb the surge in the spread of the infection there.
