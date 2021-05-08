OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 status report in rural areas from state govt

The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the status of Covid-19 situation in the countryside from the Uttar Pradesh government and also the measures it is considering to curb the surge in the spread of the infection there.

On the vaccination drive in the state, a Bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, asked the government about a policy so that all people of the state can be inoculated in the next three to four months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The next hearing in this matter will take place on May 11.

Uttar Pradesh is among the ten states which collectively reported 71.81 per cent of new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The state reported 28,076 new Covid-19 cases, 33,117 discharges and 372 deaths on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout