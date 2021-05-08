This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 status report in rural areas from state govt
1 min read.10:20 AM ISTANI
On the vaccination drive in the state, a Bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, asked the government about a policy so that all people of the state can be inoculated in the next three to four months
The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the status of Covid-19 situation in the countryside from the Uttar Pradesh government and also the measures it is considering to curb the surge in the spread of the infection there.
