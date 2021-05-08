Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 status report in rural areas from state govt

On the vaccination drive in the state, a Bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar, asked the government about a policy so that all people of the state can be inoculated in the next three to four months

The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the status of Covid-19 situation in the countryside from the Uttar Pradesh government and also the measures it is considering to curb the surge in the spread of the infection there.

The next hearing in this matter will take place on May 11.

Uttar Pradesh is among the ten states which collectively reported 71.81 per cent of new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The state reported 28,076 new Covid-19 cases, 33,117 discharges and 372 deaths on Friday.

