Allahabad HC slams UP police on encounter killings: ‘Vertical loyalty’ runs towards ‘ruling’ govt, not constitution

The Allahabad High Court strongly slammed the Uttar Pradesh police and administrative authorities, raising concerns over what it described as selective actions and encounter killings, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
During the hearing, the court observed that the police appeared to be acting to please their political leadership instead of upholding their constitutional duties and obligations.
“The vertical loyalty of officers runs not toward the Constitution but toward the ruling dispensation. Field officers, acutely conscious of the transfer-posting economy, calibrate their conduct to satisfy political superiors. Encounter killings, selective crackdowns, and targeted use of the Gangsters Act against inconvenient individuals have periodically attracted judicial notice,” the Court added, according to Bar and Bench.
“Uttar Pradesh, by virtue of its demographic magnitude and political significance, has historically been a crucible of political hegemony, driven by the feudal mindset of politicians and bureaucrats,” Justice Diwakar said in the judgement, as reported by HT.
“Officers perceived as loyalists are rewarded with preferred postings- urban Commissionerates, lucrative districts- while those demonstrating independence are transferred punitively to inconsequential assignments,” the court said.
The court observed that a significant number of officials in the state appear to treat the rule of law not as a constitutional duty but as a hurdle to their functioning.
In support of its observations, the bench pointed to instances of arrests made without adhering to due legal procedures, the registration or suppression of FIRs for improper purposes, and the arbitrary use of preventive detention laws.
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to an accused in a rape and murder case, stating that it did so with “great pain and a heavy heart” because there was no scientific evidence connecting the accused to the alleged crime, PTI reported.
While granting bail, the Court stressed the need to strengthen forensic investigations and expressed hope that the state government would equip Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) with advanced technology and adequate personnel.
It also directed the High Court Registrar (Compliance) to forward a copy of the order to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for the Chief Minister’s consideration.
(With inputs from agencies)
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