Allahabad HC slams use of 'reddish saliva' to turn court papers: 'Filthy, highly unhygienic'

The Allahabad High Court reportedly slammed registry officials and clerks for using 'reddish saliva' to turn court papers.

According to Live Law, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court took a stern view on registry officers and clerks using saliva to turn pages of petitions, applications, and other documents placed before the court.

While dealing with an application under Section 482 CrPC, Justice Shree Prakash Singh observed, “Since morning, in more than 10 petitions/ applications, reddish colour saliva is used for turning over the pages of the paper book, before placing it to this court."

"Possibility of using it at certain level, like the stage of filing of paper book/ petitions/ applications, either by the Clerk, Oath Commissioner or the Officers/ Officials, who are dealing with the matter in the Registry and in the Office of G.A. and C.S.C," the court noted.

"This is an highly unhygienic situation, which is not only disgusting and condemnable, but at the same time it shows the lack of basic civic sense," the Lucknow Bench was quoted by Live Law as saying.

Justice Singh observed that, if not curbed, these practices will spread infections to persons who come in contact with such papers.

The court said in its order, “The anxiety of this court that if such kind of filthy practice is not restrained, the same will create cause of any sorts of infection to the persons, who would come into the contact with such papers, therefore, this is not tolerable at any cost.”

The court directed the Registrar and other officers deployed in his office not to accept any document with a “Saliva Spot” on it.

"To prevent such practice, the Senior Registrar and the In-charge Registry including the Officials deployed therewith are directed to ensure that while filing the paper book/ petitions/ applications, this shall be carefully examined and ensured that no paper having such SALIVA SPOT of any kind be entertained or accepted by the Registry," the court's order read.