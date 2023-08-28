Allahabad HC to take up pleas on Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque dispute today1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Chief Justice of Allahabad HC to hear Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute regarding maintainability of a suit filed before Varanasi court.
The Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Pritinker Diwakar, will hear the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute today, August 28, Monday, regarding the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.