Chief Justice of Allahabad HC to hear Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute regarding maintainability of a suit filed before Varanasi court.

The Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Pritinker Diwakar, will hear the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute today, August 28, Monday, regarding the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another bench of Justice Prakash Padia had earlier reserved its verdict in the case and fixed August 28 for the delivery of judgment. The pleas include a challenge to the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court.

The pleas seek the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists, as per a cause list issued by the court. The petitions also challenge a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had filed the petition.

Earlier this month, the court had rejected a PIL seeking a direction to seal the premises and ban entry of non-Sanatanis to protect Hindu signs. The PIL plea was moved by Chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), Jitendra Singh Visen, Rakhi Singh, and others through advocate Saurabh Tiwary.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex earlier this month. The ‘Tahkhana’ of the dome was also surveyed. Without removing the rubble, photography and videography are not possible. The survey was not conducted amid heavy security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17th century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Prior to the beginning of the survey, the Allahabad High Court also dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

The plea had challenged the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the ‘Wazukhana’ area where shivling was claimed to have been found last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)