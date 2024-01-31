The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is 'worth considering' and has issued notice to the Muslim side.

Meanwhile, Hindu women plaintiffs have moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Archeological Survey of India to determine the nature and associated features of a 'Shivling', claimed to have been found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, in the sealed area.

In a separate application, the four Hindu women, who are the original plaintiffs in the suit pending before the Varanasi court, also sought vacation of the top court's May 19, 2023, order by which it had deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the 'Shivling' as directed by the Allahabad High Court on May 12, 2023.

The plaintiffs submitted that the exact nature of the 'Shivling' can be determined after removing the artificial/modern walls/floors surrounding it and by undertaking a survey of the entire sealed area by excavation and using other scientific methods.

The application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said the direction be issued to the ASI to submit a report within the time provided by the court.

"It is submitted that for a proper and effective investigation, it is necessary that the ASI may be directed to undertake necessary excavation and use other scientific methods around the Shivlingam (being claimed by Muslims as a fountain) for determining the nature of Shivlingam and associated features without causing any damage to the object after removing artificial/modern walls/floors surrounding the Shivlingam," it said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!