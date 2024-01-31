Allahabad High Court on Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI survey report is 'worth considering'
In a separate application, the four Hindu women, who are the original plaintiffs in the suit pending before the Varanasi court, also sought vacation of the top court's May 19, 2023, order by which it had deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is 'worth considering' and has issued notice to the Muslim side.
