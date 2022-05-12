Allahabad High Court rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge
It sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the petition which sought to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities, reported news agency ANI.
The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, who sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the historic monument.
Citing claims by some historians and Hindu groups about the Taj Mahal being an old Shiv Temple, the plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI.
