Allahabad University infuses Ramayana, Chanakya into curriculum, with managerial decisions of JRD Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani
Allahabad University's Faculty of Commerce has introduced a five-year integrated BBA-MBA program that incorporates teachings from ancient Indian texts and focuses on management principles.
In the current academic session, Allahabad University's Faculty of Commerce has introduced a five-year integrated BBA-MBA program that incorporates teachings from ancient Indian texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, and the wisdom of Chanakya, focusing on management principles.