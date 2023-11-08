In the current academic session, Allahabad University's Faculty of Commerce has introduced a five-year integrated BBA-MBA program that incorporates teachings from ancient Indian texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, and the wisdom of Chanakya, focusing on management principles.

As per a report by The Times Of India (TOI), for the first time, students will explore the astute business decisions of prominent industrialists such as JRD Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Narayan Murthy, Sunil Mittal, and Birla.

Shefali Nandan, the course coordinator, mentioned that the curriculum for the Indian Management Thought and Practices course will offer students a comprehensive education encompassing the traditional aspects of the subject, the report noted.

The course includes combined elements of spirituality, cultural values, human ethics, Ashtanga Yoga, a holistic perspective on life, meditation, and stress management.

The department has already initiated the course with an initial cohort of 26 students last month. The program will span 10 semesters, comprising a total of 220 credits, and it will incorporate a multiple entry and exit system, TOI reported.

Meanwhile, Shefali noted that the curriculum now prominently incorporates subjects related to artificial intelligence and startup management.

Earlier in June, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board announced that starting from the new session in July, students from Class 9-12 would learn about the lives and achievements of 50 great personalities in India.

The board has included biographies of prominent figures such as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, among others, in its syllabus. However, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's biography has been omitted from the list of 50 great men in India, a report by Hindustan Times has stated.

