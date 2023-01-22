Allegations of sexual abuse mar Indian sports

Sadly, he is not alone. Before Kerry Packer revolutionized cricket, most players faced financial insecurity after retiring. Packer’s impact increased players’ earnings. Even the elite today want their kids to become professional cricketers to earn name and fame. It is a separate issue that, except for certain sports, status and money remain elusive. If this were not the case, national and international level wrestlers would not have had to sit on a dharna for two days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi’s heart. On Wednesday evening, a statement by Olympian Vinesh Phogat went viral. She alleged that, in addition to other sorts of wrongdoing, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India has been sexually harassing female wrestlers and coaches. Phogat is not an ordinary woman. She is the one who restored the country’s glory by winning three consecutive gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, two other medalists, also supported her. The accused is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He was elected to the Lok Sabha on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. He has won elections six times. These charges against the BJP MP were bound to create a stir, and they did. At the same time, it was revealed that he had been imprisoned under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in the 1990s. He has even publicly slapped a wrestler on stage. The MP wasted no time in rejecting Phogat’s charges. ‘I’ll talk to the players,’ he replied. I am prepared to answer any question. There was no sexual harassment. I’m willing to hang myself if even one athlete comes forward and proves it.’ Singh later stated that he is not at the mercy of anyone. A tsunami will erupt if I open my mouth. On the other side, the wrestlers received a tsunami of support.