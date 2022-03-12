In a runway excursion at Jabalpur, an Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft, with around 55 passengers onboard from Delhi, went off the runway at Jabalpur, MP. Meanwhile, all passengers are safe, news agency ANI reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also started an investigation into the incident.

The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using an ATR-72 aircraft, which departed from Delhi around 11.30 AM and landed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh around 1.15 PM. All the 55 passengers safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh | Runway excursion occurred at Jabalpur. An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft, with around 55 passengers onboard from Delhi, went off the runway at Jabalpur.



All passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/UluvwbZhHY — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Air Alliance, in a statement, said it's grateful that all the passengers and crew are safe. The airline has said it has launched an inquiry into the incident. “Their safety and evacuation are our priority. While we follow all safety policies by regulatory authorities, we regret the unfortunate incident and have initiated an investigation into the incident," Air Alliance said.

The Dumna airport, where the incident took place, is around 21 km from Jabalpur. Due to the incident, Airport director Kusum Das told PTI that operations at the airport have been suspended for four to five hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.