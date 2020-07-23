Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air has announced that it will launch new daily flights to Jharsuguda from Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Raipur. Nashik will get new daily Alliance Air flights from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. Mysuru will also get daily flights from Cochin and Hyderabad.

The new services will be available from Friday.

Alliance Air's expansion of its services to enhance connectivity to more tier-II cities from metros comes at a time when major domestic carriers are struggling to operate even half of their allowed capacity amid demand slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continuing its efforts to bolster regional connectivity, the airline is giving multiple flight options to enhance connectivity between metros and tier-II cities, starting July 24, Alliance Air said in a release.

The aircraft in all the via/connected flights will remain the same and the passenger does not need to change the aircraft, the airline said in the release.

